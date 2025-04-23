Modi returns from Saudi after Pahalgam attack; holds emergency meeting
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to India, shortening his official visit to Saudi Arabia, after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left 26 dead.
After landing in New Delhi, PM Modi held an emergency meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials.
Bilateral talks
PM Modi discusses attack with Saudi Crown Prince
The Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi took up the Pahalgam attack with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Jeddah.
Per reports, he even skipped an official dinner hosted by Saudi officials.
PM Modi was able to wrap up his scheduled meetings and leave for India late Tuesday night, ahead of his planned return on Wednesday night.
Situation update
Home Minister Amit Shah briefed PM Modi
Before he left for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefed PM Modi about the Pahalgam terror attack. After this, he directed Shah to take all necessary measures and visit the site.
Shah is currently in Srinagar assessing the situation.
In a post on X, PM Modi condemned the attack and vowed that those responsible wouldn't be spared. He said all possible assistance is being provided to those affected by this heinous act.
Attack details
Details of the Pahalgam attack
The attack took place at around 2:30pm on Tuesday when a group of terrorists opened fire on the tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam.
The Resistance Front, a local affiliate of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
India Today, citing intelligence sources, reported that five or six terrorists were involved in the assault, and foreign terrorists believed to be from Pakistan infiltrated the valley days before their attack.
Tourism
Attack occurred during peak tourist season
Pahalgam, known for its woods, crystal-clear lakes, and sweeping meadows, is a famous tourist destination, attracting thousands of visitors each summer.
The assault occurred during the busiest tourist season in the valley and also when registration for this year's Amarnath Yatra is ongoing nationwide.
The 38-day pilgrimage will begin on July 3, with two routes: the 48-kilometer Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometer Baltal route in Ganderbal district, which is shorter but steeper.