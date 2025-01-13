What's the story

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work in the region.

At the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel, Abdullah credited PM Modi for "reducing the distance" between Jammu & Kashmir and New Delhi.

The newly inaugurated 6.5-kilometer Z-Morh tunnel, now called the Sonamarg Tunnel, links Gagangir and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district. It was built at a cost of over ₹2,700 crore.