'Credit goes to you': Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work in the region.
At the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel, Abdullah credited PM Modi for "reducing the distance" between Jammu & Kashmir and New Delhi.
The newly inaugurated 6.5-kilometer Z-Morh tunnel, now called the Sonamarg Tunnel, links Gagangir and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district. It was built at a cost of over ₹2,700 crore.
Election fulfillment
Abdullah commends PM Modi for peaceful assembly elections
Abdullah also lauded the PM for keeping his promise of holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
The polls were conducted within four months of Modi's third election win, resulting in a new government.
"You kept your word and within 4 months, elections were held," Abdullah said.
He added that the elections were held peacefully without any complaints of fraud or misuse of power.
Statehood restoration
Abdullah expresses hope for restoration of statehood
The Chief Minister also hoped for the restoration of statehood in J&K. He said the PM had promised the same when he visited Srinagar on International Yoga Day.
"Prime Minister, you had also promised the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir...I believe soon this promise will also be fulfilled, and Jammu and Kashmir will once again be a state," Abdullah said.
Border development
Abdullah praises PM Modi's efforts in border development
Abdullah also praised Modi's work in bringing peace to the borders, which has helped far-flung areas such as Machil, Gurez, Karnah, and Keran.
He said that the work has accelerated development and tourism in these areas.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries such as Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Responding to Abdullah's remarks, Modi said, "I live up to my promises. I will fulfill every promise, everything has time and it'll be fulfilled."