The SoO agreement, which was signed in 2013 under a Congress-led government, allowed HPC-D members to move freely without firearms and protected them from security operations unless they violated the terms of the agreement.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra alleged that money was distributed to HPC-D members through a cheque on July 9, 2024.

He claimed he raised the problem in the state assembly, but the Leader of the House, who is also the CM, denied such a transaction happened.