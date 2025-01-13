'Government can't...expose everything': Biren after ₹6cr paid to militants allegations
What's the story
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has accused the Congress party of attempting to unearth sensitive government information.
This comes after the opposition party alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government paid the Kuki-Zo militant group, Hmar People's Convention (Democratic), ₹6.27 crore in July 2024.
The Congress claimed this transaction occurred despite an official withdrawal from a Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with HPC-D in February 2023.
Funding accusations
Congress alleges illicit funding to militant group
The SoO agreement, which was signed in 2013 under a Congress-led government, allowed HPC-D members to move freely without firearms and protected them from security operations unless they violated the terms of the agreement.
Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra alleged that money was distributed to HPC-D members through a cheque on July 9, 2024.
He claimed he raised the problem in the state assembly, but the Leader of the House, who is also the CM, denied such a transaction happened.
Official response
CM Singh emphasizes need for government confidentiality
In response to the allegations, CM Singh said there are some facts that the government cannot expose.
"They (the opposition) keep making allegations, but there are some facts in the government which we cannot expose. The government has secrecy and confidentiality to maintain. We cannot expose everything. Certain issues require the government to maintain secrecy for the greater good.
However, he didn't directly address the payment allegations, saying only, "I have nothing to say about it."