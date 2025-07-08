Why 'Panchayat 4' kissing scene was chucked: Jitendra Kumar reveals

The fourth season of the popular web series Panchayat has been in the news for its almost-kissing scene between Jitendra Kumar 's character Sachiv ji and Sanvikaa's Rinki. The scene was originally supposed to be "awkwardly funny," with the two characters leaning in for a kiss just as the lights go off, per Kumar. However, this moment was filmed differently, owing to both the actors' decision and the show's primary audience.

Actor's perspective 'I was worried...': Sanvikaa In an interview with Just Too Filmy, Sanvikaa revealed she was initially informed about a kissing scene between Rinki and Kumar's Sachiv ji. However, she took some time to consider the request and eventually refused it. "I was worried—Panchayat has all kinds of viewers, but mostly it's watched by families. I was also not very comfortable. So, I refused at that time," she said. "Earlier, the scene was different—they were in a car, she falls, and then they kiss."

Scene's removal 'Her consent was essential': Kumar on Sanvikaa's refusal In a recent interview with NDTV, Kumar addressed the scene's removal and clarified that his co-star Sanvikaa's earlier comment had been taken out of context. "When the scene was proposed, I told the makers to ask her first. Her consent was essential." Ultimately, the slightly modified water tank scene was filmed. Kumar added that he has no issues with on-screen intimacy and has previously filmed kissing scenes in both mainstream films and web content.

Tone change 'Panchayat' has become more serious, politically charged: Kumar Kumar also reflected on the show's tonal shift since its third season. The series, which started as a lighthearted escape during the pandemic in 2020, has gradually moved into more serious, politically charged territory. While the first two seasons were celebrated for their simplicity and charm, critics have pointed out that the series has veered away from its original innocence into darker themes and heightened drama.