'Summer I Turned Pretty' S03 trailer hints at Belly's wedding
Amazon Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.
The new season will premiere on July 16, 2025, and will continue to explore Belly's (Lola Tung) complicated relationship with brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).
The trailer features Taylor Swift's Daylight and Red.
Take a look at the trailer
The official trailer for 'THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY' Season 3.
Premiering July 16 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/UjvHuWavL0
Plot details
Belly caught between brothers
In the trailer, Belly is happily dating Jeremiah. However, she still has feelings for her first love, Conrad.
She says in a voiceover, "First loves are important. But they're not as important as lasts." "I loved [Conrad] in a way that you can only do the first time around. But that is the past. Jeremiah is my future."
New series regulars include Isabella Briggs, Kristen Connolly, Rain Spencer, Sean Kaufman, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoe de Grand'Maison, and more.
Plot synopsis
Final season to have 11 episodes
The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will pick up from where the second season left off.
Belly is counting down to another magical summer with Jeremiah, but her first love, Conrad, is back, shaking things up.
She must choose which brother has her heart in the final season, which will feature a total of 11 episodes.
The show is based on Jenny Han's books, and fans have always wondered if it will follow the same story.
Will the show follow the book's ending at Cousins Beach?
In Han's book, Belly and Jeremiah briefly break up after he sleeps with someone else. Though they reconcile and get engaged, their wedding is called off.
Belly then studies abroad and reconnects with Conrad through letters. The story ends with a flash-forward where Belly marries Conrad at Cousins Beach at age 23.
The trailer for the third season also teases a glimpse of Belly in a wedding dress, hinting that she may be getting married in the show's final chapter.