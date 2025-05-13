'Wolf Man,' 'Hai Junoon!': Your OTT watchlist this week
What's the story
The week ahead promises an interesting mix of new releases on streaming platforms.
From the rivalry drama Hai Junoon! starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh, to Basil Joseph's critically acclaimed comedy-drama Maranamass, there is something for everyone.
The animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots also returns this week.
Here's a roundup of major OTT releases.
#1, #2
'Bad Thoughts' and 'American Manhunt'
On Tuesday, Netflix will premiere Bad Thoughts, a dark comedy series by comedian Tom Segura.
The show promises a unique blend of everyday awkward moments and bizarre scenarios.
Netflix will drop the three-part docuseries American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden on Wednesday.
The series offers an in-depth look at the decade-long hunt for the world's most wanted terrorist, ending with his death in 2011.
#3, #4
'Fred and Rose West' and 'Bet'
Another chilling release is the docuseries Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story, which digs into the crimes of one of Britain's most infamous serial killer couples.
It releases on Netflix on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the same platform will premiere Bet, a live-action adaptation of the cult-favorite manga Kakegurui.
Set in an elite boarding school, the series introduces Yumeko, a transfer student from Japan who disrupts the established order with her gambling prowess.
#5, #6
'Love, Death & Robots' and 'Maranamass'
The streaming giant will also release Love, Death & Robots Volume 4 on Thursday.
The anthology series continues its exploration of love, death, and technology with 10 new animated shorts.
On the same day, SonyLIV will drop Maranamass, a Malayalam black comedy that mixes satire, suspense, and social commentary.
The film stars Joseph as Luke P.P., an influencer who turns into a prime suspect in a murder case.
#7, #8
'Overcompensating' and 'Hai Junoon!'
Amazon Prime Video will drop Overcompensating on Thursday, a semi-autobiographical college comedy by and starring Benito Skinner.
The series tracks Benny, a closeted former football star's freshman year at Yates University.
Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate, a musical drama series set in Mumbai, will premiere on JioHotstar on Friday.
It delves into ambition, rivalry, and self-discovery through two rival student music clubs.
#9, #10
'Murderbot' and 'Wolf Man'
The sci-fi series Murderbot, led by Alexander Skarsgård and based on Martha Wells's award-winning The Murderbot Diaries, will arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday.
It stars Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, and Sabrina Wu.
Lastly, on Saturday, JioHotstar will premiere the horror drama Wolf Man by Leigh Whannell.
It stars Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner.