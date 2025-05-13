Another chilling release is the docuseries Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story, which digs into the crimes of one of Britain's most infamous serial killer couples.

It releases on Netflix on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the same platform will premiere Bet, a live-action adaptation of the cult-favorite manga Kakegurui.

Set in an elite boarding school, the series introduces Yumeko, a transfer student from Japan who disrupts the established order with her gambling prowess.