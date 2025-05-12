According to Telugu Chitraalu, Netflix has been working on a documentary on Charan for the last six months.

While there is no official confirmation yet, reports indicate that the project is similar to director SS Rajamouli's recent docu-feature.

Behind-the-scenes footage from a major fan gathering at Charan's residence after the Game Changer controversy is likely to be included in the documentary.

The gathering represented a significant moment in the actor's career.