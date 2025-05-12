Is a documentary being made on Ram Charan?
What's the story
Telugu superstar Ram Charan has been bestowed with a life-sized wax statue at London's Madame Tussauds museum.
The statue was unveiled in a ceremony celebrating the actor's cinematic legacy and even included his pet dog, Rhyme.
Apart from this prestigious honor, reports now suggest that Netflix is working on a secret documentary about Charan's life and career.
Documentary details
Netflix's documentary on Charan: Details and comparisons
According to Telugu Chitraalu, Netflix has been working on a documentary on Charan for the last six months.
While there is no official confirmation yet, reports indicate that the project is similar to director SS Rajamouli's recent docu-feature.
Behind-the-scenes footage from a major fan gathering at Charan's residence after the Game Changer controversy is likely to be included in the documentary.
The gathering represented a significant moment in the actor's career.
London visit
Charan's recent London visit and international recognition
Charan recently visited London for the unveiling of his wax statue and was given a warm reception by fans. His megastar father Chiranjeevi was also present at the emotional occasion.
The actor also attended the RRR live orchestra concert at Royal Albert Hall, where the film's music was celebrated across the globe.
He posed for pictures with co-star Jr NTR and director Rajamouli at the occasion.