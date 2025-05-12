What's the story

In a recent development, popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav's plea to quash chargesheets and summons in the snake venom case was denied by the Allahabad High Court.

According to Live Law, Justice Saurabh Srivastava ruled on Monday that the multiple FIRs and chargesheets in the case need to be examined thoroughly during the trial.

The court clarified Yadav had only sought the dismissal of the chargesheets and summons, not the FIRs themselves.