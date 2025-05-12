Allahabad HC dismisses Elvish Yadav's plea in snake venom case
What's the story
In a recent development, popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav's plea to quash chargesheets and summons in the snake venom case was denied by the Allahabad High Court.
According to Live Law, Justice Saurabh Srivastava ruled on Monday that the multiple FIRs and chargesheets in the case need to be examined thoroughly during the trial.
The court clarified Yadav had only sought the dismissal of the chargesheets and summons, not the FIRs themselves.
Controversial event
Snake venom case: Allegations of organizing a rave party
The snake venom case originated from allegations that illegal substances, including snake venom, were used at a controversial rave party in Noida.
Yadav is accused of not just organizing the event but also making drugs available to attendees, some of whom were allegedly foreigners.
The complaint also alleged that these substances triggered seizures in partygoers.
General Manish Goyal, representing counterclaims, has highlighted the gravity of these charges due to health concerns and illegality.
Trial ahead
Yadav's legal troubles continue amid serious allegations
The High Court's decision to allow the trial to continue has dealt a major blow to Yadav, who became famous on social media and reality TV.
The trial will now continue, paving the way for a full-fledged examination of the allegations against him.
This comes as yet another addition to the YouTuber's legal troubles.