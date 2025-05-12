What's the story

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, popular Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Mawra Hocane have been removed from Bollywood film posters on music platforms.

The decision was taken after the trio made controversial comments on India following its military operation on terror launch pads in Pakistan.

The operation was launched in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives on April 22.