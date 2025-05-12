Shalini Passi to make Cannes debut with 'Longitude 77'
What's the story
Shalini Passi, popular for her stint on the reality show Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives, will be making her debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2025.
According to a media statement, she will be joined by the Padma Shri awardee and celebrated artist Paresh Maity.
They will represent Longitude 77, a creative initiative celebrating India's rich artistic heritage.
The festival runs from May 13 to 24 on the French Riviera.
Passi's statement
Passi expressed excitement for Cannes debut
Overflowing with excitement, Passi said she was honored to represent Longitude 77 at "such a prestigious global platform."
"This collaboration is a meaningful opportunity to showcase the exceptional artistry and craftsmanship that India offers to the world," she said.
Passi added that Cannes is more than just a red carpet; it's a global celebration of creativity.
Maity's reflection
Maity's debut at Cannes marks new chapter in career
Joining her is Maity, one of India's most iconic contemporary artists and a Padma Shri recipient.
Speaking of his Cannes debut, he said, "It is truly special to bring Indian artistic expression to the Cannes Film Festival through this collaboration with 'Longitude 77.'"
"This represents a unique dialogue between different creative forms, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and contemporary vision of India on the world stage."
Initiative details
Know more about 'Longitude 77'
Longitude 77 lies at the "intersection of fashion, film, and fine art."
Named after the longitudinal coordinate passing through India, it hopes to tell India's creative spirit's story through bold collaborations and global showcases.
This year's Cannes theme, Lights, Beauty, and Action, fits this perfectly. It focuses on confidence, self-worth, and taking center-stage—not just for celebrities, but also cultures and voices often ignored.