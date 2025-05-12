What's the story

Shalini Passi, popular for her stint on the reality show Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives, will be making her debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2025.

According to a media statement, she will be joined by the Padma Shri awardee and celebrated artist Paresh Maity.

They will represent Longitude 77, a creative initiative celebrating India's rich artistic heritage.

The festival runs from May 13 to 24 on the French Riviera.