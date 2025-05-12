What's the story

The wrestling community is mourning the loss of legend Terry Brunk, popularly known as Sabu.

Reportedly, the wrestling icon died at the age of 60 on Sunday.

The retired WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star was known for his high-flying, hard-hitting in-ring performances.

His death was confirmed by PWInsider, however, the cause remains undisclosed.

Brunk had previously battled health issues, including a serious medical crisis in 2013 that led to hospitalization.