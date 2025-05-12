Who was Sabu? Remembering WWE and AEW star Terry Brunk
What's the story
The wrestling community is mourning the loss of legend Terry Brunk, popularly known as Sabu.
Reportedly, the wrestling icon died at the age of 60 on Sunday.
The retired WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star was known for his high-flying, hard-hitting in-ring performances.
His death was confirmed by PWInsider, however, the cause remains undisclosed.
Brunk had previously battled health issues, including a serious medical crisis in 2013 that led to hospitalization.
Career
Sabu's wrestling career and influence
Sabu started his wrestling career in 1985, trained by his uncle, wrestling great Ed "The Sheik" Farhat.
He rose to prominence in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in 1993, defining the hardcore wrestling style for generations to come.
With his dangerous dives, weapon-wielding matches, and fearlessness, Sabu's impact on the wrestling world is unquestionable.
His last match was during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, where he defeated Joey Janela.
Tributes
Tributes pour in for Sabu
The AEW also paid tribute to Sabu on social media, posting, "In Memory of Sabu 1964-2025."
Its caption read, "The wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans."
Sabu's last public appearance was at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion convention in Philadelphia (the historic ECW Arena).