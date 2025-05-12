What's the story

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has hit back at Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane's recent jibe, calling his refusal to be a part of the sequel of the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam a "PR strategy."

Hocane, who had earlier made derogatory statements against India after the successful Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan, has now been slammed by Rane.

Rane, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, said he wasn't interested in talking about the film's cast but clarified his stance.