'I'm well within my rights': Why Harshvardhan slammed Mawra Hocane
What's the story
Actor Harshvardhan Rane has hit back at Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane's recent jibe, calling his refusal to be a part of the sequel of the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam a "PR strategy."
Hocane, who had earlier made derogatory statements against India after the successful Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan, has now been slammed by Rane.
Rane, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, said he wasn't interested in talking about the film's cast but clarified his stance.
Response
Rane's decision was rooted in the defense of his country
Rane said, "An individual has given a statement against my country."
He added, "If I were a cricketer, I would choose whether or not I want to play cricket with that player. If I were a passenger, I would choose whether or not I want to travel with that person."
"But as I work in films, I can only step down from working with such an individual in films, hence my stance is related to my field of work."
Defense
'I trust Indian Army for that'
Further, Rane stressed his belief in India's defense system and said he would defend his country, within his limits.
"Moreover, such a demeaning remark calls for a reply, but I trust the Indian Army for that," he said.
"That's my National Defense's job, and they did that task with due diligence, I don't need to attack, I would rather retract within my capacity, within my job profile."
Notably, Mawra was officially booted from the sequel by makers.