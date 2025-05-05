What's the story

The official poster for Chidiya, starring Vinay Pathak and Amrutha Subhash, was unveiled on Monday.

Directed by Mehran Amrohi, the film tells the story of two brothers who construct a badminton court in a junkyard.

Set in a Mumbai chawl, it delves into children's dreams and their indomitable spirit.

The film will release in India on May 23, 2025, with Reliance Entertainment distributing it.