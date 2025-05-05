Vinay Pathak's 'Chidiya' celebrates resilience, childhood dreams
What's the story
The official poster for Chidiya, starring Vinay Pathak and Amrutha Subhash, was unveiled on Monday.
Directed by Mehran Amrohi, the film tells the story of two brothers who construct a badminton court in a junkyard.
Set in a Mumbai chawl, it delves into children's dreams and their indomitable spirit.
The film will release in India on May 23, 2025, with Reliance Entertainment distributing it.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the poster
INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED FILM 'CHIDIYA' POSTER UNVEILS – 23 MAY 2025 RELEASE... A quiet tribute to the invisible battles children fight to keep their dreams alive... #SmileyFilms and #KeyMediaWorks unveil the official poster of #Chidiya.#Chidiya – which has earned tremendous… pic.twitter.com/lmYDudvWkE— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2025
Director's vision
'Chidiya' is a tribute to children's invisible battles: Amrohi
Describing Chidiya as a "love letter to childhood," director Amrohi stressed dreaming despite what life throws at you.
"It's a celebration of those forgotten by the city, but never by their own imagination. This film is a quiet reminder that hope is never out of date," he told ETimes.
The film's story revolves around children's invisible battles to keep their dreams alive with only imagination, hope, and community support at their disposal.
Film journey
'Chidiya' has traveled through various international film festivals
Chidiya, starring child actors Svar Kamble, Ayush Pathak, and Hetal Gada, was made almost a decade ago.
The film has traveled to various international film festivals, including Zlin IFF in Czech Republic, Cinekid in The Netherlands, SAIFF in USA, Spirit of Fire IFF in Russia, and IFF for Children and Adults in Iran.
Now, after such a long journey, it comes with hopes and anticipation for its Indian release.