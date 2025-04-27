Sanjeev Kapoor wants this Bollywood actor to lead his biopic
What's the story
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently revealed that he would love Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to play him in a biopic, if one is ever made.
Kapoor, famous for his popular cookery show Khana Khazana, made the revelation during an interview on Bani Anand's podcast.
Kapoor praised Kaushal's performance in Masaan, which he watched years before Kaushal became famous.
Kapoor's statement
Kapoor's opinion of Kaushal
Kapoor said, "It is decided that Hansal Mehta will make [the film]. He knows my story, he knows my struggle. So whenever he feels the time is right."
Speaking about Masaan, Kapoor said, "I saw Vicky Kaushal's acting. I was like, wow. This is much before Vicky Kaushal was Vicky Kaushal."
Kapoor also recalled a conversation with entrepreneur Puneet Chhatwal, revealing he picked Kaushal as his first choice when Chatwal asked about a potential biopic.
Another potential biopic
Olympian Sharath Kamal also wants Kaushal to play him
Interestingly, Kapoor is not the only one who wants Kaushal to feature in his biopic.
In a recent interview with the Free Press Journal, table tennis player Sharath Kamal revealed his plans for a potential biopic.
He said, "Before making a movie, I would like to write about my journey. Writing gives you clarity, and it also explains the complete picture. So, of course, once that is done, hopefully the movie comes."
"We can probably have Vicky Kaushal."
Future projects
Kaushal's upcoming film: 'Love and War'
On the work front, Kaushal will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, Love and War.
The film, also featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is being shot in Mumbai at the moment and will release next year.
He was last seen in the mammoth hit Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar.