Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently revealed that he would love Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to play him in a biopic, if one is ever made.

Kapoor, famous for his popular cookery show Khana Khazana, made the revelation during an interview on Bani Anand's podcast.

Kapoor praised Kaushal's performance in Masaan, which he watched years before Kaushal became famous.