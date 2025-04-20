'Kis Kisko...': Kapil teases Christian wedding twist in new poster
What's the story
On Easter, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma surprised fans by unveiling the fourth poster of his upcoming film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.
The new poster takes a unique Christian wedding route, further hinting at the theme of the project, which seemingly revolves around Sharma's character's several marriages.
Each of the posters released so far has featured a different bride and wedding style, keeping audiences intrigued.
Twitter Post
Here's the new poster
Wishing you a blessed and joyful Easter ✝️ 😇 !!! #KKPK2pic.twitter.com/FMqaci3Bml— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 20, 2025
Sequel
'KKPK2' continues the journey from the original film
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which also happens to be Sharma's Bollywood debut.
The sequel, directed by Anukalp Goswami, promises to up the ante with multiple relationships and different wedding cultures.
The original was a comedic tale of a man juggling three wives and a girlfriend, resulting in a series of hilarious misunderstandings.
Promotion
'KKPK2' promotional campaign began with unique wedding-themed posters
The promotional campaign of KKPK2 began on Eid with a poster where Sharma in a beige sherwani lifted a bride's veil.
Since then, every new poster has only added to the intrigue by unveiling a new bride.
The film, produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Abbas Mustan Film Production, also stars Manjot Singh.
Singh was last seen in a cameo in Rhea Kapoor's Crew.