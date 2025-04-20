What's the story

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) party has demanded a ban on Sunny Deol's film, Jaat, in Tamil Nadu, reported PTI.

The demand arises from allegations of "maligning depiction" of the Eelam Tamil "freedom movement" and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in the movie.

The resolution was passed during an administrative council meeting, after Durai Vaiko's resignation from his post due to internal disputes in the party.