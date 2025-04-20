MDMK urges ban on Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' in Tamil Nadu
What's the story
The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) party has demanded a ban on Sunny Deol's film, Jaat, in Tamil Nadu, reported PTI.
The demand arises from allegations of "maligning depiction" of the Eelam Tamil "freedom movement" and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in the movie.
The resolution was passed during an administrative council meeting, after Durai Vaiko's resignation from his post due to internal disputes in the party.
Film criticism
MDMK's resolution criticized the portrayal of Tamil freedom fighters
The MDMK's resolution slammed Jaat for showing Tamil "freedom fighters and generals" as the villains.
"The movie has portrayed the members of Tamil Tigers (LTTE) who sacrificed their lives for Tamil Ealam (a separate homeland for Tamils) as cruel terrorists," it alleged. "This was condemnable."
"This meeting insists that Jaat should be banned in Tamil Nadu," it resolved.
'Jaat'
Know more about 'Jaat'
Jaat narrates the story of Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh (Deol), who is caught up in conflict with Ranatunga, an ex-Deputy Commander of the Jaffna Tiger Force.
The latter character is essayed by Randeep Hooda.
The project, also starring Saiyami Kher, was directed by Gopichand Malineni and will spawn a sequel, Jaat 2.