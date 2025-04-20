What's the story

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has slammed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his recent controversial remarks about the Brahmin community.

Kashyap's comments were made in response to criticism of Pratik Gandhi's Phule, which the Brahmin community claimed portrayed them negatively.

Muntashir, in a video, warned Kashyap and challenged him to "stay within his limits."

"Countless haters like you will end before the glorious legacy of the Brahmins," Muntashir said.