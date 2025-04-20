'Aukaat mein raho...': Manoj Muntashir warns Anurag over Brahmin remark
What's the story
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has slammed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his recent controversial remarks about the Brahmin community.
Kashyap's comments were made in response to criticism of Pratik Gandhi's Phule, which the Brahmin community claimed portrayed them negatively.
Muntashir, in a video, warned Kashyap and challenged him to "stay within his limits."
"Countless haters like you will end before the glorious legacy of the Brahmins," Muntashir said.
Warning
Muntashir's stern warning to Kashyap
In the video, Muntashir said in Hindi, "If your income is less, restrain your expenses, and if your information is less, restrain your words- Anurag Kashyap, both your income and information are limited."
"You do not have it in you to pollute even an inch of the Brahmin legacy."
"However, as you have expressed your desire, I would like to send some photographs to your house, then you decide on whom you want to spill your dirty water on."
Challenge
Muntashir challenged Kashyap to pick a name from his list
Muntashir further stated, "I, a Brahmin give you an open challenge- pick one name from the 21 names given by me, and I will be sure to send you the photograph, and if you do not have it in you to act on your words, better learn to stay in your limits."
He listed the names of notable Brahmins, such as Mangal Pandey, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Acharya Chanakya, Peshwa Bajirao, and Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, among others.
Twitter Post
Here's what the lyricist said
#AnuragKashyap को मेरी खुली चेतावनी!#Brahmin #BrahminGenes #Hindu #ManojMuntashir #ManojMuntashirShukla pic.twitter.com/4rlJarPdlI— Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) April 19, 2025
Apology
Kashyap's controversial comments and subsequent apology
Kashyap's comments come after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested tweaks in Phule, which underlines the lives of Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule.
The Brahmin community opposed the film, alleging it showed them in a poor light.
Replying to an Instagram comment saying "Brahmins are your father," Kashyap wrote, "Brahmin pe main m*******a..koi problem (I'll pee on the Brahmins...any problem)?"
He later apologized for his comments.
Phule, scheduled for April 11, will now release on April 25.
Legal issues
Kashyap is also embroiled in legal problems over his statement
On Saturday, IANS reported that RTI activist Atish Tiwari has filed a complaint against the filmmaker at the Oshiwara Police Station.
A part of the complaint reads, "My client stated that as a member of the Brahmin community, we are deeply anguished and disturbed by the accused's recent comments...which enter the realm of hate speech and public abuse."
"His repeated use of vulgar, derogatory, and caste-targeted language not only defames an entire community but also fosters an environment of hostility."