What's the story

Aamir Khan, whose production house often produces unconventional movies, recently revealed the backstory of his critically acclaimed movie Peepli Live.

On his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, Khan revealed he almost skipped producing the film as he was initially unsure about its script.

While shooting Mangal Pandey: The Rising, he got an email from Anusha Rizvi (then a journalist) with a script titled The Falling.

Khan assumed it was a prank and ignored it.