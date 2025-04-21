Dia Mirza returns to production; will back diverse stories
What's the story
Actor-producer Dia Mirza is returning to production after six years.
She first stepped into production with Love Break-ups Zindagi in 2011, and has also backed Bobby Jasoos and Mind the Malhotras.
"The writing [on my next] has been on in full swing. Hopefully, we'll begin the project soon," she told Mid-Day.
"I am looking for diversity, representation of powerful, incredible women in unique stories."
Career choices
'Don't need to say yes to...': Mirza on acting choices
Mirza also spoke about her acting choices.
"I came from a humble background and moved to Mumbai at a young age. When you're seeking financial independence, at that stage of your life, you say yes to everything," she said.
"It takes a certain kind of security to reach a point where you recognize that you have more than you need, that you can continue to hone your craft and don't need to say yes to crap."
Recent projects
Mirza's recent projects on OTT
Mirza recently starred in Netflix's Nadaaniyan.
The film, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, was directed by Shauna Gautam and also featured Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry, among others.
Meanwhile, her series Kaafir also recently re-released as a film on ZEE5.
It co-stars Mohit Raina.