What's the story

Actor-producer Dia Mirza is returning to production after six years.

She first stepped into production with Love Break-ups Zindagi in 2011, and has also backed Bobby Jasoos and Mind the Malhotras.

"The writing [on my next] has been on in full swing. Hopefully, we'll begin the project soon," she told Mid-Day.

"I am looking for diversity, representation of powerful, incredible women in unique stories."