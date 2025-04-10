What's the story

Marieangela King, the wife of singing legend Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman, has filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.

The couple separated on March 31, and King is seeking $6,000 per month in spousal support and wishes to keep their 2017 Toyota Prius.

If Allman chooses to keep the vehicle, she requests an additional $2,000 one-time payment and $500 per month in spousal support.

She's also asking him to cover her attorney fees.