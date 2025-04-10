Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman's wife seeks divorce
What's the story
Marieangela King, the wife of singing legend Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman, has filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.
The couple separated on March 31, and King is seeking $6,000 per month in spousal support and wishes to keep their 2017 Toyota Prius.
If Allman chooses to keep the vehicle, she requests an additional $2,000 one-time payment and $500 per month in spousal support.
She's also asking him to cover her attorney fees.
Statement
'Beautiful 13-year journey' ended, says King
In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, King looked back on their "beautiful 13-year journey," which likely includes both their marriage and time together before marriage, and hoped to remain friends with her husband.
"I know we'll remain friends, and Elijah will always hold a special place in my heart," she said.
King asked for privacy as they headed toward the next chapter of their lives.
Allman, the son of Cher and her second husband Gregg Allman, was unavailable for comment.
Legal proceedings
Allman previously sought divorce dismissal amid legal drama
Allman, 48, had first filed for divorce from King in 2021. However, in January 2024, he requested to have it dismissed "without prejudice."
A judge granted the request in February. At the time of the dismissal, the couple appeared to have reconciled despite legal troubles with Cher.
In a filing opposing Cher's temporary emergency conservatorship request, Allman wrote he and King were "reconciling and cohabitating."
Notably, Allman is also a musician, while King is a German-British singer.
History
Why was Cher involved in King and Allman's relationship?
In October 2023, King alleged in a filing that she hadn't seen Allman in several months because Cher (78) interfered with her son's health management, location, and accessibility.
She claimed that after agreeing to keep their divorce proceedings in a "six-month stay in discovery and litigation," Allman "disappeared" and she had "not seen him in person since."
In September 2023, King accused Cher of hiring four men to kidnap her son.
Resolution
Cher filed for conservatorship, later came to private agreement
The legendary singer denied the rumors of kidnapping but went on to file for her son's conservatorship in December 2023. Seeking sole control of Elijah's estate, Cher cited his inability to manage his finances responsibly.
Later, Cher and Allman came to a private agreement over the conservatorship in September 2024.
Allman's attorneys said, "The team successfully defended Elijah, resulting in Cher voluntarily dismissing her petition."