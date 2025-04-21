Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' may miss May release: Report
What's the story
The release of Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated pan-India film, Kingdom, is staring at a possible delay from its original May 30 date, reported Gulte.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed Jersey, the film is now racing against time to stick to its release schedule.
However, according to recent reports, Kingdom may not be ready in time owing to background score issues.
Dubbing struggles
Anirudh Ravichander's schedule causing delays in 'Kingdom'
The dubbing work for Kingdom has picked up pace, with Deverakonda recently spotted recording his lines in the studio.
However, the real obstacle lies with the film's background score.
Composer Anirudh Ravichander is currently working on multiple ventures, making it tough for him to dedicate time to Kingdom's re-recording, added the report.
Strategic release
'Kingdom' aims for solo release amid June's heavyweight competition
Additionally, June is filled with major releases like Kuberaa, Thug Life, and Kannappa.
Thus, Kingdom will have to compete with numerous projects if it arrives in June.
Alongside Deverakonda, Kingdom features Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev.
The film is slated to release in multiple languages, appealing to a diverse pan-India audience.