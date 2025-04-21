What's the story

The release of Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated pan-India film, Kingdom, is staring at a possible delay from its original May 30 date, reported Gulte.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed Jersey, the film is now racing against time to stick to its release schedule.

However, according to recent reports, Kingdom may not be ready in time owing to background score issues.