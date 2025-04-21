Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' VFX budget set at whopping ₹75cr
What's the story
Renowned actor Chiranjeevi has promised audiences a world-class experience with his upcoming, ambitious film, Vishwambhara.
The producers, UV Creations, have set aside a whopping budget of ₹75 crore for the film's VFX to make this vision a reality, per recent reports.
Director Vassishtha Mallidi is working with leading Hollywood VFX studios, famous for their recent blockbusters.
Financial confidence
No budget recovery concerns for 'Vishwambhara' producers
Despite the whopping amount, the producers of Vishwambhara are reportedly not worried about the budget recovery.
They have not set any deadline for the VFX artists, giving them all the required resources to achieve their ambitious vision for the film.
The budget is being distributed to various studios, and the work is inching toward completion.
The new release date will be announced once the producers are satisfied with the VFX.
Next projects
Know about the superstar's next projects
After this project, the superstar has already lined up his next, a comedy entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi, which is expected to go on floors in May.
The film is scheduled to be shot within 90 days, aiming for a Sankranthi festival release in January 2026.
He also has an action movie with Srikanth Odela in the pipeline.