Suriya finally confirms upcoming film with Venky Atluri, Naga Vamsi
What's the story
After weeks of speculations, superstar Suriya has announced his next Tamil film, in collaboration with Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri and producer Naga Vamsi.
The announcement was made at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Retro in Hyderabad.
"This will be my next. As you've all been asking after a long time, with beautiful association and beautiful talent here. We will be doing my next Tamil film with Venky," Suriya said.
Film details
Suriya's upcoming film will be shot primarily in Hyderabad
Suriya also revealed that the shooting for the film will begin in May, and most of it will be shot in Hyderabad.
He expressed his excitement about the new project, saying, "We need all your love, we need all your blessings. This will be a beautiful journey."
Atluri also shared his excitement for the collaboration on Instagram, "Absolutely privileged and very excited to collaborate with the phenomenal @actorsuriya sir for his next, #Suriya46."
Film discussions
Suriya discussed upcoming film 'Retro' and expressed support for Nani
At the event, Suriya also spoke about his upcoming film Retro, which will release on May 1 and is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
He said, "You don't lose when you fall down, you lose when you refuse to get up...We will bounce back big time, and we will give that strong punch once again."
He also showed support to fellow actor Nani's film HIT The Third Case, which releases on the same day.