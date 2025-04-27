What's the story

After weeks of speculations, superstar Suriya has announced his next Tamil film, in collaboration with Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri and producer Naga Vamsi.

The announcement was made at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Retro in Hyderabad.

"This will be my next. As you've all been asking after a long time, with beautiful association and beautiful talent here. We will be doing my next Tamil film with Venky," Suriya said.