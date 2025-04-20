What's the story

Acclaimed actor Suriya will be returning to Telugu films with an untitled film directed by Venky Atluri, who recently helmed Lucky Baskhar.

The film also features Bhagyashree Borse opposite Suriya in the lead.

The movie is currently in its pre-production stage.

Production is set to begin in the first week of June 2025, and a major chunk of the shoot will be held in Hyderabad, reported OTTPlay.