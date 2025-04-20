Suriya-Venky Atluri's film to start with action sequence in June
Acclaimed actor Suriya will be returning to Telugu films with an untitled film directed by Venky Atluri, who recently helmed Lucky Baskhar.
The film also features Bhagyashree Borse opposite Suriya in the lead.
The movie is currently in its pre-production stage.
Production is set to begin in the first week of June 2025, and a major chunk of the shoot will be held in Hyderabad, reported OTTPlay.
Action sequence
'Massive action episode' to mark the start of filming
The filming will start with a "massive action episode" involving Suriya, reported the portal.
Noted stunt master Peter Heins has been roped in to choreograph the action sequence.
This project is being produced by Sithara Entertainments, known for films like DJ Tillu, Daaku Mahaaraj, and Lucky Baskhar.
Character details
Suriya's new look and role in the upcoming film
Suriya will be seen in a new avatar for this movie, which promises to be high on emotions and drama.
Kayadu Lohar of Dragon fame will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film, while GV Prakash Kumar will compose the music.
Meanwhile, Suriya is currently awaiting the release of Retro.
Co-starring Pooja Hegde, it will release on May 1.