Who will romance Sidharth in his next: Sreeleela or Ananya
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for a new commercial entertainer directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.
The film is being produced by Mahaveer Jain Films (MJF) with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba as a partner and producer.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers are now in talks with actors Sreeleela and Ananya Panday for the female lead.
Insider's view
'Both actresses are stunning and also are fine performers'
An industry insider told the portal, "Both actresses are stunning and are also fine performers. Ananya has proven her worth time and again; she was recently seen in Kesari Chapter 2 wherein she left a huge mark."
"Sreeleela, meanwhile, too has been doing great work, and she got a pan-India boost with the super-success of the song 'Kissik' in Pushpa 2 - The Rule."
"It will be interesting to see which actress bags the part."
Actor's schedule
Malhotra's upcoming projects: 'Vvan,' 'Param Sundari,' and 'Race 4'
Meanwhile, Malhotra is also occupied with his upcoming mythological thriller Vvan, directed by Deepak Mishra and produced by Ekta Kapoor.
He is also wrapping up Dinesh Vijan's Param Sundari, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, which releases on July 25.
He will also join Saif Ali Khan in Race 4.