An industry insider told the portal, "Both actresses are stunning and are also fine performers. Ananya has proven her worth time and again; she was recently seen in Kesari Chapter 2 wherein she left a huge mark."

"Sreeleela, meanwhile, too has been doing great work, and she got a pan-India boost with the super-success of the song 'Kissik' in Pushpa 2 - The Rule."

"It will be interesting to see which actress bags the part."