What's the story

MTV Roadies XX, also called Roadies 20, is making headlines this year.

The season titled Double Cross is filled with twists and betrayals. The show premiered on January 11, 2025, on MTV and JioHotstar.

Rannvijay Singha returned as host after three years, adding nostalgia to the chaos.

This season also saw the return of fan-favourite gang leaders. Alongside thrilling drama, the buzz is also about who among them holds the biggest fortune.