Who's the richest gang leader in 'Roadies XX'? Revealed!
What's the story
MTV Roadies XX, also called Roadies 20, is making headlines this year.
The season titled Double Cross is filled with twists and betrayals. The show premiered on January 11, 2025, on MTV and JioHotstar.
Rannvijay Singha returned as host after three years, adding nostalgia to the chaos.
This season also saw the return of fan-favourite gang leaders. Alongside thrilling drama, the buzz is also about who among them holds the biggest fortune.
Wealth ranking
Meet the richest gang leaders of 'Roadies XX'
The powerful gang leaders in Roadies XX are Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Gautam Gulati, and Elvish Yadav.
Each brings a unique personality and strong fan base. They are not just entertainers but also successful public figures with a hefty net worth.
According to Financial Express, Yadav is the richest gang leader with a net worth of approximately ₹50cr. The former Bigg Boss OTT winner is also a famous YouTuber known for his roasting videos.
Wealth ranking
Dhupia and Gulati follow Yadav in wealth
Following Yadav is Dhupia with an estimated net worth of ₹45cr, according to reports. Her wealth comes from her successful acting career, modeling, television appearances, and brand endorsements.
Gulati, per FilmiBeat.com (2023), has a net worth of about ₹41-42cr.
His income comes from acting, reality TV, gyms, and restaurants. Both stars have proven their business sense beyond just television fame.
Wealth comparison
Despite lower net worth, Chakraborty adds unique charm
Next on the list is taskmaster Narula, who has a reported net worth of about ₹41cr. His wealth is attributed to his successful reality TV career on shows like Bigg Boss, Roadies, Nach Baliye, and Splitsvilla.
Chakraborty, the fourth gang leader, has a net worth of around ₹13cr, according to Lifestyle Asia.
Apart from Roadies, she also hosts her own talk show.
Viewers can catch new Roadies episodes every Saturday-Sunday at 7:00pm on MTV India and it's streaming on JioHotstar.