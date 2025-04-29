Find out where 'Housefull 5' will stream following theatrical run
What's the story
The much-awaited fifth installment of the beloved Bollywood franchise, Housefull 5, will release in theaters on June 6, 2025.
The Akshay Kumar starrer has already been confirmed for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.
Amazon Prime Video's social media handles announced this in 2024, where they shared the title card of the movie and its theatrical release date.
OTT release
'Housefull 5': Are the date and timing details out?
The title card shared by Amazon Prime Video read, "Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani. India's biggest comedy franchise is back."
The caption read, "Introducing Housefull 5 with five times the laughter, madness, and confusion. #Housefull5 available post-theatrical release."
Although this confirms its arrival, there's no word yet on when exactly the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Promotion
'Housefull 5' teaser certified, promotional campaign underway
Meanwhile, the promotional campaign for Housefull 5 is set to take off, with fans excited for the content in the film.
A theatrical teaser of the movie was recently certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has been given a 'UA 16+' rating.
The teaser, which is 1 minute and 19 seconds long, is bound to give audiences a glimpse of the film's unique premise.
Cast and crew
'Housefull 5' cast and crew details
Set against the backdrop of a cruise, Housefull 5 also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Dino Morea, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Ranjeet, and Akashdeep Sabir in pivotal roles.
The film has been produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Dostana fame Tarun Mansukhani.