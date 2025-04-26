What's the story

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has confirmed that the shooting for the much-anticipated sequel to Awarapan, Awarapan 2, will go on floors at the end of July.

Speaking exclusively to News18, he revealed that the script of the action crime film has been in development for almost two years now.

Although the original film performed lukewarmly at the box office, it has since turned into a cult classic.