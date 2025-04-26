Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' to start shooting in July
What's the story
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has confirmed that the shooting for the much-anticipated sequel to Awarapan, Awarapan 2, will go on floors at the end of July.
Speaking exclusively to News18, he revealed that the script of the action crime film has been in development for almost two years now.
Although the original film performed lukewarmly at the box office, it has since turned into a cult classic.
Fan demand
'Awarapan 2' has been in demand for 15 years
Hashmi also shared an interesting story about a fan who approached him in Dubai. The fan had Awarapan's tattoo with a pigeon and a symbol of freedom.
"I then sent a message to Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt ji and told them that we're doing something right," Hashmi said.
He added, "The public demand has been there for 15 years."
"We've been working on the script of the sequel for almost a couple of years."
Digital revival
Hashmi discussed the film's resurgence on social media
Hashmi also spoke about how Awarapan has experienced a revival on social media over the last year.
Fans have been making reels, professing their love for the movie, its songs, and the chemistry between Hashmi and co-star Shriya Saran.
"Awarapan picked up over time through the internet, YouTube, satellite, and Torrent. That's how it developed a huge fan base," he explained.
Film's journey
Hashmi reflected on 'Awarapan's success over time
Earlier, Hashmi had been surprised that how Awarapan, despite commercially failing in 2007, has become among his most successful movies over the years.
"It went on to garner so much respect and so many eyeballs. There was some truth in my performance in it, and that's when I told myself that I only want to do performance-driven films," he had said.
Awarapan 2 is set to release on April 3, 2026.