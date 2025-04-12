Kartik to play double roles in upcoming comedy 'Naagzilla': Report
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan, one of the most sought-after names in Hindi cinema, is all set to display his versatility in the upcoming film Naagzilla.
He would be seen in a double role in this comedy entertainer, per Bollywood Hungama.
"Naagzilla is a hilarious take on the human v/s snake conflict, and the biggest twist stems from the USP of Kartik Aaryan in a double role," an insider told the portal.
Film details
'Naagzilla' to be a unique comedy-drama
According to the insider, "Much like SRK in Jawan, the two Kartik characters will be on the edge of being a hero and villain, but with a comical twist."
Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Naagzilla is being co-developed with producer Mahaveer Jain and Karan Johar.
It will go on floors in September after Aaryan and Johar's romance drama, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
Naagzilla will release in the second half of 2026, added the report.
Projects
Aaryan's rising star power in Bollywood
Aaryan's growing popularity in the industry is further highlighted by his upcoming projects.
Apart from Naagzilla, Aaryan has another project lined up with Anurag Basu, co-starring Sreeleela and releasing on Diwali 2025.
He was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee.