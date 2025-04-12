What's the story

Kartik Aaryan, one of the most sought-after names in Hindi cinema, is all set to display his versatility in the upcoming film Naagzilla.

He would be seen in a double role in this comedy entertainer, per Bollywood Hungama.

"Naagzilla is a hilarious take on the human v/s snake conflict, and the biggest twist stems from the USP of Kartik Aaryan in a double role," an insider told the portal.