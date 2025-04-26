What's the story

In an exciting development for fans, the popular police drama CID will be collaborating with Netflix's new heist thriller, Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins.

The special crossover episode, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor, will air tonight, reported OTTPlay.

This high-stakes episode will be available for streaming on Netflix, SonyLIV, and Sony TV.

The plot promises suspense, action, and intrigue as it brings two distinct worlds together.