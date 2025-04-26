Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor to feature in special 'CID' episode
What's the story
In an exciting development for fans, the popular police drama CID will be collaborating with Netflix's new heist thriller, Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins.
The special crossover episode, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor, will air tonight, reported OTTPlay.
This high-stakes episode will be available for streaming on Netflix, SonyLIV, and Sony TV.
The plot promises suspense, action, and intrigue as it brings two distinct worlds together.
Plot details
'CID' squad's investigation leads to unexpected revelations
The crossover episode will see CID investigate the mysterious Rajan Aulakh, played by Ahlawat.
Kapoor's Vikram Patel is a man who is determined to hunt Aulakh down.
Their paths will cross with the CID team, triggering a chain of events that complicate the difference between the hunter and the hunted.
Notably, Jewel Thief, also starring Saif Ali Khan, was released on Netflix on Friday.
'Jewel Thief'
Know more about the film
The special episode serves as an extension tothe narrative of Jewel Thief.
Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, the film is produced by Mamta Anand under Siddharth Anand's Marflix Productions brand.
The movie, also featuring Nikita Dutta and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, was released amid high buzz but received negative reviews upon release.