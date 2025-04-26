What's the story

The digital creator community is mourning the untimely demise of popular content creator Misha Agrawal, who was known for her humor and relatable videos.

Agrawal passed away on April 24, just two days before her 25th birthday, sending her fans into shock.

Her family revealed the news through an Instagram post on Friday, stating that Agrawal had passed away the day before.

The cause of death hasn't been revealed.