Content creator Misha Agrawal (24) dies; family issues statement
What's the story
The digital creator community is mourning the untimely demise of popular content creator Misha Agrawal, who was known for her humor and relatable videos.
Agrawal passed away on April 24, just two days before her 25th birthday, sending her fans into shock.
Her family revealed the news through an Instagram post on Friday, stating that Agrawal had passed away the day before.
The cause of death hasn't been revealed.
Announcement
Family confirmed news of Agrawal's death on Instagram
The news of Agrawal's death was announced on her Instagram profile, where her family mourned her loss and thanked fans for their support.
The statement read: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing. Thank you for all the love and support you showed her and her work."
"We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit."
Reactions
Fans and fellow creators expressed disbelief over Agrawal's death
After the announcement, her social media was flooded with messages from shocked fans.
In response, Agrawal's sister Ritu wrote on her Instagram Story, "Please don't panic. You guys deserve this news, that's why updated, but right now not in a condition to illustrate."
Agrawal's last Instagram post was on April 4.
May she rest in peace.