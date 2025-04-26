What's the story

The trailer of Aamir Khan's highly anticipated movie Sitaare Zameen Par has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The sports drama movie, directed by RS Prasanna, has been given a UA 13+ rating.

This means that the movie is suitable for audiences aged 13 and above but may require parental guidance.

The trailer was submitted by Aamir Khan Films LLP, the production house backing the film.