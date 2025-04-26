CBFC approves Aamir's 'Sitaare...' trailer; to screen with 'Raid 2'
What's the story
The trailer of Aamir Khan's highly anticipated movie Sitaare Zameen Par has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The sports drama movie, directed by RS Prasanna, has been given a UA 13+ rating.
This means that the movie is suitable for audiences aged 13 and above but may require parental guidance.
The trailer was submitted by Aamir Khan Films LLP, the production house backing the film.
Trailer premiere
'Sitaare Zameen Par' trailer to premiere with 'Raid 2'
The trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par, which runs for 3 minutes and 29 seconds, will debut with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.
Earlier, there were rumors that the trailer would be attached to Salman Khan's upcoming Eid release Sikandar.
The decision to premiere with Raid 2 is to maximize visibility and reach a wider audience.
Raid 2 releases on May 1.
Release date
'Sitaare Zameen Par' set for June release
Sitaare Zameen Par is reportedly scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025.
Khan plays an alcoholic coach who trains a group of specially-abled kids, helping them pursue their dreams of competing in the Paralympics.
The film's premise promises to deliver the same nuance as Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.
Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary also star in the movie.