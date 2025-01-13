Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' to release without any cuts
What's the story
The much-anticipated Diljit Dosanjh-starrer biopic Punjab 95 will hit screens without a single cut. This comes after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had initially demanded 120 edits.
The film is based on the life of social activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed mass human rights violations in Punjab in the 1990s.
His wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, had earlier expressed her displeasure over the proposed cuts.
Intervention
SGPC's intervention led to uncut release of 'Punjab 95'
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was instrumental in ensuring the uncut release of Punjab 95, reported Mid-Day. In December, the committee had called historians to check the film's authenticity.
Gurcharan Singh Grewal, General Secretary of SGPC, said the film doesn't target anyone and shows an unfiltered truth about Punjab. He called it a "heart-wrenching movie" which brought him to tears.
Family reaction
Khalra family expressed gratitude for uncut release
Navkiran Khalra, daughter of Jaswant Singh, shared her excitement over the uncut release of Punjab 95.
She told Mid-Day, "It's a story that needs to be told, and we're grateful."
Directed by Honey Trehan, the film was originally set for its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival two years ago. However, it was pulled after the makers refused to accept 25 proposed cuts.
Release details
'Punjab 95' set for February release after long struggle
After a two-year-long battle, Punjab 95 is finally ready to test its fate at the box office with a February release.
Dosanjh confirmed in an online comment that the film will be released without any changes.
This announcement puts an end to the long struggle of the makers who stood firm on their decision of not entertaining any cuts proposed by CBFC.