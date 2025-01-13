What's the story

The much-anticipated Diljit Dosanjh-starrer biopic Punjab 95 will hit screens without a single cut. This comes after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had initially demanded 120 edits.

The film is based on the life of social activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed mass human rights violations in Punjab in the 1990s.

His wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, had earlier expressed her displeasure over the proposed cuts.