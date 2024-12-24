Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has outshone "Pathaan" at the box office, raking in over ₹1,074.85 crore in just 19 days, with ₹689.4 crore from the Hindi dubbed version alone.

This success prompted YRF to congratulate the team, including lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, on social media.

What's the story The Hindi version of Allu Arjun's latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at the box office. In a rare move, Yash Raj Films (YRF) publicly accepted that the Telugu action thriller had broken the previous box office record set by their own hit, Pathaan. The acknowledgment came via a social media post on Monday evening.

YRF's official social media handle shared a message that read, "Records are meant to be broken and new ones push everyone toward excellence. Congratulations to the entire #Pushpa2TheRule team for rewriting history books. Fire nahi, Wildfire (not a fire, but a wildfire)!!!!" The post also tagged lead actors Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar, and production house Mythri Movie Makers.

In response to YRF's post, Arjun wrote a message of gratitude, "Thank you ... so graceful. Humbled by your wishes. Thank you, I am touched." He also hoped that the record set by Pushpa 2: The Rule would soon be broken by another YRF film. This exchange fueled speculation among social media users if YRF is considering Arjun for a major Bollywood film.

Out of the ₹543.09 crore Pathaan earned at the Indian box office, a majority (₹524.53 crore) came from the Hindi market. In comparison, Pushpa 2: The Rule has grossed over ₹1,074.85 crore on its 19th day since release, ₹689.4 crore of which is from the Hindi dubbed version alone. Notably, even on its opening day earlier this month, Pushpa 2 beat Pathaan by earning ₹70.3 crore in the Hindi market—over ₹15 crore more than Pathaan's ₹55 crore!