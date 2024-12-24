'Pushpa 2' surpasses 'Pathaan's BO collection; YRF congratulates Allu Arjun
The Hindi version of Allu Arjun's latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at the box office. In a rare move, Yash Raj Films (YRF) publicly accepted that the Telugu action thriller had broken the previous box office record set by their own hit, Pathaan. The acknowledgment came via a social media post on Monday evening.
YRF's social media tribute to 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'
YRF's official social media handle shared a message that read, "Records are meant to be broken and new ones push everyone toward excellence. Congratulations to the entire #Pushpa2TheRule team for rewriting history books. Fire nahi, Wildfire (not a fire, but a wildfire)!!!!" The post also tagged lead actors Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar, and production house Mythri Movie Makers.
Arjun's response to YRF's acknowledgment
In response to YRF's post, Arjun wrote a message of gratitude, "Thank you ... so graceful. Humbled by your wishes. Thank you, I am touched." He also hoped that the record set by Pushpa 2: The Rule would soon be broken by another YRF film. This exchange fueled speculation among social media users if YRF is considering Arjun for a major Bollywood film.
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' outperformed 'Pathaan' at box office
Out of the ₹543.09 crore Pathaan earned at the Indian box office, a majority (₹524.53 crore) came from the Hindi market. In comparison, Pushpa 2: The Rule has grossed over ₹1,074.85 crore on its 19th day since release, ₹689.4 crore of which is from the Hindi dubbed version alone. Notably, even on its opening day earlier this month, Pushpa 2 beat Pathaan by earning ₹70.3 crore in the Hindi market—over ₹15 crore more than Pathaan's ₹55 crore!