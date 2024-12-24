Summarize Simplifying... In short Varun Dhawan's new film 'Baby John' has made a modest ₹1.46cr in advance bookings, facing stiff competition from the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Dhawan, whose recent films haven't been major hits, is hoping for a box office comeback with this star-studded movie.

Despite the slow start, the producers remain optimistic that the film's ensemble cast will draw in audiences post-release.

'Baby John' releases on Christmas

'Baby John' advance booking: Varun Dhawan starrer earns just ₹1.46cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:13 pm Dec 24, 202402:13 pm

What's the story The action thriller Baby John, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, is set to premiere on Christmas Day. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. However, advance ticket sales have been less than stellar with under 50K tickets sold across India's 6,489 shows. This has resulted in a pre-release earning of just over ₹1.46cr, a disappointing figure considering the film's scale and ambitions.

Market challenges

'Baby John' faces stiff competition and high expectations

Baby John is stepping into a competitive arena, which is ruled by Sukumar's Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film has already grossed over ₹1,000cr domestically in just 19 days. Further, the film also comes with high expectations as producer Atlee's previous crime thriller Jawan earned ₹733.6cr at the Indian box office last year.

Career stakes

Dhawan seeks box office success with 'Baby John'

For Dhawan, Baby John is an important chance to regain box office glory. His last commercial success as a lead was Raj Mehta's 2022 romantic comedy JugJugg Jeeyo. Since then, his creature comedy Bhediya and romantic drama Bawaal have not been super successful. The latter was even released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Star power

'Baby John' features an ensemble cast

Baby John features a star-studded cast including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios. Despite the underwhelming advance booking figures, the makers are hopeful that the star power of its cast will attract audiences to theaters post-release.