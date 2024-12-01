Summarize Simplifying... In short To set up a Prime Video PIN on your Android device, open the app, tap on 'Profiles', then 'Settings', followed by 'Parental Controls' and 'Prime Video PIN'.

Remember, setting a PIN doesn't automatically enable restrictions. To do so, revisit 'Parental Controls' and choose between 'Purchase Restrictions' for all devices or 'Access Restrictions' for selected ones.

You can also set PIN on web and iOS

How to set up Prime Video PIN on Android devices

What's the story Amazon's Prime Video allows users to create a unique account PIN for enhanced security. This is especially handy for those looking to set restrictions on their accounts, like parental controls. Setting up this PIN is a simple process that can be done right from the Prime Video app on Android or Android Automotive devices.

Procedure

Step-by-step guide to set up PIN

To create a Prime Video PIN, users first have to open the app on their Android or Android Automotive device. From there, they need to tap on the 'Profiles' icon at the top of the screen and select 'Settings.' Next, tap on 'Parental Controls' and then on 'Prime Video PIN.' Users will be prompted to enter their Amazon account password before proceeding with setting up their unique PIN.

Activation

Activating restrictions

It's worth noting that setting/changing a Prime Video account PIN doesn't enable restrictions automatically. To enable these, users will have to tap on the 'Profile' icon, select 'Settings,' and choose 'Parental Controls.' From here, they can opt for Purchase Restrictions' or 'Access Restrictions.' The former applies across all devices linked to a Prime Video account, while the latter only affects selected devices.