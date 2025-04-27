Did you know? SRK signed 'Baazigar' on this condition
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's anti-hero role in Abbas-Mustan's Baazigar (1993) earned him widespread critical acclaim and changed his career trajectory.
However, he wasn't the first choice for the role.
The film was first offered to Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, both of whom turned it down.
Writer Robin Bhatt, during an interview with Friday Talkies, revealed that he was approached to write the screenplay for Baazigar after expressing interest in adapting the novel A Kiss Before Dying.
Casting
Khan's unique approach to 'Baazigar's anti-hero role
Bhatt's Baazigar script had a unique twist, with the hero also being the villain, a character which was against the usual moralistic heroes of the time.
Naturally, this unconventional role led to a casting dilemma as no hero was willing to accept it.
Bhatt shared, "We went to Akshay, he refused. Then we approached Salim Khan, and he said 'Why would Salman do this film?' He too refused it."
It was at this point that Khan's name came up.
Trust
Khan's confidence in 'Baazigar's script
Bhatt recalled narrating the film to Khan.
"I remember we often stayed in this hotel called Villa. He would come there for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman sitings. Sometimes he used to meet me."
"During these meetings, I had understood that he is different and thinks differently."
"One day I narrated the story to him, and just when we arrived at the interval, he happily agreed to do the film."
"He didn't even care to hear the second half."
Condition
SRK revealed his condition before the makers
However, SRK had an interesting condition.
He told the makers, "I will do the film if only you will leave the script as it is. You will not try and justify the character or make him grey."
Eventually, Baazigar changed the game for Khan and is among his most acclaimed films.
Also starring Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.