What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan's anti-hero role in Abbas-Mustan's Baazigar (1993) earned him widespread critical acclaim and changed his career trajectory.

However, he wasn't the first choice for the role.

The film was first offered to Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, both of whom turned it down.

Writer Robin Bhatt, during an interview with Friday Talkies, revealed that he was approached to write the screenplay for Baazigar after expressing interest in adapting the novel A Kiss Before Dying.