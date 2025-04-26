What's the story

Robert Eggers's latest gothic horror film, Nosferatu, hit theaters on December 25, 2024, to critical acclaim.

The movie is a chilling remake of the 1922 classic Nosferatu, and stars Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The film features cinematography by Eggers's frequent collaborator Jarin Blaschke, who also worked on The Lighthouse.

It is now finally ready to stream on JioHotstar from May 10.