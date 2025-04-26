Lily-Rose Depp's 'Nosferatu' arrives on JioHotstar on this date
What's the story
Robert Eggers's latest gothic horror film, Nosferatu, hit theaters on December 25, 2024, to critical acclaim.
The movie is a chilling remake of the 1922 classic Nosferatu, and stars Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
The film features cinematography by Eggers's frequent collaborator Jarin Blaschke, who also worked on The Lighthouse.
It is now finally ready to stream on JioHotstar from May 10.
Plot details
'Nosferatu' is based on Bram Stoker's 'Dracula'
The 2024 version of Nosferatu, directed by Eggers, is a remake of the 1922 silent classic loosely inspired by Bram Stoker's Dracula.
The film tells the tale of a young woman who becomes infatuated with a terrifying vampire, leading to horror and tragedy.
Rated R for bloody violence, graphic nudity, and some sexual content, the film has a runtime of two hours and 12 minutes.
Cast and music
'Nosferatu' features an ensemble cast and haunting score
Nosferatu features Bill Skarsgard as the vampire, opposite Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, and Simon McBurney, among others.
Robin Carolan's haunting score and Blaschke's cinematography add to the film's appeal.
It premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on December 2, ahead of its theatrical release.