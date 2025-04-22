Aamir Khan confirms 'Mahabharat' adaptation as multi-film epic series
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has revealed his ambitious plan to produce a multi-film adaptation of the Indian epic, Mahabharat.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Khan confirmed the project and his role as a producer. He called it one of his "biggest ambitions."
He hopes to begin work on it this year, although he said the long writing process could take years.
Production scale
'Mahabharat' adaptation to follow 'Lord of the Rings' model
Khan's take on Mahabharat is expected to follow the Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings trilogy in scale and style.
"I don't think you can tell the Mahabharat in one film, so it will be multiple films," he said.
Though it's still uncertain whether Khan will appear in the films, he remains focused on thoughtful and appropriate casting.
He said, "We'll see who we should cast based on who's appropriate for which part."
Directorial vision
Khan hinted at multiple directors for the 'Mahabharat' project
Khan addressed speculation about directing the ambitious adaptation, saying the project's vast scope requires a grander vision.
The superstar also hinted at the possibility of involving several directors, given the scale and complexity of the narrative. "It's too early to say, but we may need multiple directors," he said.
Khan's commitment to the Mahabharat project has been evident for years.
Long-term vision
'When you're making 'Mahabharat,' you're not just making a film'
Reportedly, in 2018, he walked out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic to focus on this film, rumored to have a budget of ₹1,000 crore.
When asked about the project, Khan told Galatta Plus: "When you are making a film on Mahabharat, you are not just making a film. You are performing a yagya."
Meanwhile, Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which is expected to release on June 20.