Khan's take on Mahabharat is expected to follow the Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings trilogy in scale and style.

"I don't think you can tell the Mahabharat in one film, so it will be multiple films," he said.

Though it's still uncertain whether Khan will appear in the films, he remains focused on thoughtful and appropriate casting.

He said, "We'll see who we should cast based on who's appropriate for which part."