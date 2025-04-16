Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre to headline chilling Ranga-Billa crime series
What's the story
Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre are set to headline a gripping new web series based on the Ranga-Billa case.
The story revolves around the chilling 1978 kidnapping and murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra in New Delhi.
The series, which is currently being shot in New Delhi, will see Fazal and Bendre as investigating officers cracking this high-profile case.
It's reportedly the first time the Ranga-Billa case will be told in a series.
Case details
'Ranga-Billa' case: A deep dive into the plot
The Ranga-Billa case, which shocked the nation, led to the death sentences of the convicted criminals Kuljeet Singh (alias Ranga) and Jasbir Singh (alias Billa). They were executed in 1982.
A source close to the production told HT City, "The team has been researching the case for several months. This is the first time a series based on the Ranga-Billa case is being made, and it will explore the events in depth."
Production details
Filming schedule and locations for the series
The shooting is expected to continue till the end of April. After the Delhi schedule, the crew will be off to several locations in Uttar Pradesh and a final Mumbai shoot later in the month.
The series' post-production phase is expected to start in June and July. It is expected to be released by the end of the year.
The source also said, "The story has been treated with sensitivity and aims to show how deeply the case affected Delhi."