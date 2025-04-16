What's the story

Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre are set to headline a gripping new web series based on the Ranga-Billa case.

The story revolves around the chilling 1978 kidnapping and murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra in New Delhi.

The series, which is currently being shot in New Delhi, will see Fazal and Bendre as investigating officers cracking this high-profile case.

It's reportedly the first time the Ranga-Billa case will be told in a series.