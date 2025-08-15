Meta's AI guidelines allowed chatbots to flirt with minor

Meta 's internal guidelines have been found to permit its AI chatbots to engage in romantic conversations with minors, Reuters reported. The document, which was confirmed by Meta, included instructions for the company's generative AI assistant and chatbots on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. It was approved by Meta's legal, public policy, and engineering teams as well as its chief ethicist.

Policy details Guidelines allowed romantic conversations but not sexual roleplay The 200-page document, titled "GenAI: Content Risk Standards," included sample prompts with acceptable and unacceptable responses. For instance, a prompt asking about plans for the night could lead to an acceptable response involving romantic language. However, the guidelines also stated that while engaging in romantic conversations with children was acceptable, describing sexual actions when roleplaying was not.

Policy revision Meta no longer allows flirtatious conversations with minors Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told TechCrunch that the company does not permit flirtatious behavior with children. He added that erroneous notes were added to the document but have since been removed. Stone also clarified that these guidelines have been removed and Meta no longer permits its bots to engage in flirtatious or romantic conversations with minors.

Safety concerns Child safety advocates skeptical of Meta's claims Sarah Gardner, CEO of child safety advocacy group Heat Initiative, expressed skepticism over Meta's claim that the guidelines have been removed. She called it "horrifying and completely unacceptable" that Meta's guidelines allowed AI chatbots to engage in romantic or sensual conversations with children. Gardner urged Meta to release the updated guidelines so parents can fully understand how their platforms allow AI chatbots to interact with kids.