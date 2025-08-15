India on track to build its own space station

BAS will be packed with cool tech—think life support, radiation shields, orbital refueling, and even a windowed cupola for Earth-gazing. This project is closely tied to Gaganyaan, India's human spaceflight program. Gaganyaan is set for its first uncrewed flight this year (2025) and hopes to send astronauts up by early 2027. All these efforts are about making long-term human missions possible.

What's next for ISRO?

India's space scene is buzzing right now—over 300 startups are pitching in with fresh ideas.

Besides BAS, ISRO has big plans: more moon missions (Chandrayaan-4 and -5), a Venus Orbiter, and super-heavy rockets that can haul massive payloads.

They're also teaming up with biotech experts to explore how science works in microgravity—so it's not just about reaching space but using it in new ways that could shape our future here on Earth too.