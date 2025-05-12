What's the story

Filmmakers behind the sleeper hit Sanam Teri Kasam, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, have officially removed Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane from the upcoming sequel.

This comes after the lead actors of the 2016 film, Harshvardhan Rane and Hocane, were embroiled in a public feud.

Over the weekend, Rane announced he wouldn't do the sequel if Hocane was involved. This was in response to Hocane denouncing India's Operation Sindoor on social media.

Hocane then slammed Rane's exit as a "PR strategy."