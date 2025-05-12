Pakistani actor Mawra officially dropped from 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2'
What's the story
Filmmakers behind the sleeper hit Sanam Teri Kasam, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, have officially removed Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane from the upcoming sequel.
This comes after the lead actors of the 2016 film, Harshvardhan Rane and Hocane, were embroiled in a public feud.
Over the weekend, Rane announced he wouldn't do the sequel if Hocane was involved. This was in response to Hocane denouncing India's Operation Sindoor on social media.
Hocane then slammed Rane's exit as a "PR strategy."
Online clash
'Zero tolerance for any attack on my nation': Rane
This didn't end things.
In an Instagram Story, Rane hit back at Hocane's criticism, saying, "That sounded like an attempt at personal attack. Fortunately, I have tolerance to overlook such attempts - but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity."
"An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop its called WEEDING, the farmer doesnt need a PR team for this act, its called common sense (sic)."
Public dispute
'Don't know whether to call this unfortunate, sad, or comical'
Rane further criticized Hocane for her personal attacks, stating, "So much hate in her speech, so many personal remarks. I never mentioned her name or resorted to calling her names. Didn't attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard."
In response, Hocane took to Instagram Stories again, expressing her disappointment with Rane's actions. She wrote, "I don't know whether to call this unfortunate, sad, or comical."
Response
Here's what the makers said
In a joint statement, the director-producer duo said, "Terrorism of any kind...must be condemned unequivocally."
"What's even more disheartening is the silence or worse, the statements of certain actors who have worked in India, received immense love, respect, and opportunity, yet failed to condemn such acts of terror against India."
"..Some have gone so far as to criticise India's legitimate steps to fight terrorism. In light of this, we stand by our government and fully support its decision. Nation first."
Background
Rane's earlier statement about leaving 'STK' sequel
Earlier, Rane had elaborated why he didn't want to work on the Sanam Teri Kasam sequel with Hocane.
He said, "While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of STK part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated."