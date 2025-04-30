Robert De Niro's daughter comes out as transgender
What's the story
Airyn De Niro, Hollywood actors Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith's daughter, has come out as a transgender woman in her first-ever interview (with Them).
The 29-year-old, who started hormone therapy last November, said that the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, was a huge part of her decision.
"I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me," she said.
Personal journey
Journey toward self-acceptance: Maybe it's not too late for me
De Niro, born Aaron, highlighted the need for honesty and openness in her public life. She confessed the sight of others succeeding in the transition encouraged her to come out.
"I'm like, 'You know what? Maybe it's not too late for me. Maybe I can start,'" she recalled.
De Niro also spoke about growing up as the child of famous parents, thanking them for keeping her away from the limelight.
She's an aspiring model and a voice actor.
Fame and body image
De Niro's perspective on fame and body image
Despite her parents' fame, De Niro doesn't consider herself a "nepo baby," as they worked hard to give her a normal childhood.
She wasn't introduced to the entertainment industry at a young age and wanted her success to be based on her own merit. Notably, she's training to be a mental health counselor, too.
However, De Niro had to deal with body image issues while growing up, even after staying away from the limelight.
Inspiration
De Niro hopes to inspire others now
"I was always told I was too much of something/not enough of something growing up...Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough. It was never just, 'You're just right, just the way you are.'"
De Niro said she hopes that by sharing her story, she could inspire others to keep pushing forward.
"There's a difference between being visible and being seen...I've been visible. I don't think I've been seen yet."
She's one of seven children of Robert.