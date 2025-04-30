What's the story

Airyn De Niro, Hollywood actors Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith's daughter, has come out as a transgender woman in her first-ever interview (with Them).

The 29-year-old, who started hormone therapy last November, said that the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, was a huge part of her decision.

"I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me," she said.