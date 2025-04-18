What's the story

Oscar-nominated actor Haley Joel Osment (famous for The Sixth Sense and A.I.) has been slapped with misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and cocaine possession.

The Mono County District Attorney's office announced the charges on Thursday (local time), adding that Osment was arrested on April 8 at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in Northern California.

The 37-year-old actor is set for arraignment on July 7.