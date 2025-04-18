Oscar-nominated Haley Joel Osment arrested for cocaine possession, intoxication charges
What's the story
Oscar-nominated actor Haley Joel Osment (famous for The Sixth Sense and A.I.) has been slapped with misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and cocaine possession.
The Mono County District Attorney's office announced the charges on Thursday (local time), adding that Osment was arrested on April 8 at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in Northern California.
The 37-year-old actor is set for arraignment on July 7.
Legal history
Not Osment's first run-in with the law
According to People, disorderly conduct in California can lead to up to six months in jail and a $1,000 court fine.
For first-time offenders, cocaine possession typically results in a minimum fine of $1,000 or community service.
This isn't the first time the actor has faced legal trouble—he was previously charged with drunken driving and marijuana possession in 2006 after crashing his car into a mailbox in Los Angeles.
Career highlights
Osment's career and personal life
Osment shot to fame with his role opposite Bruce Willis in M. Night Shyamalan's thriller The Sixth Sense, earning him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.
He would later star in Steven Spielberg's A.I. and has been a steady voice actor ever since.
His TV appearances include The Kominsky Method and What We Do in the Shadows.
Notably, Osment was among those who lost their homes in January's devastating Eaton Fire near Los Angeles.