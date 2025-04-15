'I shouldn't have reacted': Ibrahim on critic's 'below-the-belt' remark
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan hit the headlines recently for his debut film Nadaaniyan, which was released on Netflix in March.
The film got mixed to negative reviews, with several critics questioning Khan's performance.
Notably, a Pakistani critic, Tamur Iqbal, mocked Khan's acting skills and took a dig at his "nose job."
Now, the actor has admitted to sending Iqbal a threatening message in response.
Admission
'Going forward, I'll be more composed'
In a recent interview with Filmfare, Khan defended his film and confessed to sending the text to Iqbal.
"I know I shouldn't have reacted, but I'm also new to public scrutiny."
"When he made that personal comment about my body, it felt like a below-the-belt remark. But going forward, I'll be more composed. I shouldn't have reacted. It won't happen again," he said.
Defense
Khan expressed confidence in future projects
Despite the criticism, Khan stood by his future projects.
He said, "Social media is a hateful world, right now. They tried to twist it a lot."
"Sure, as a lead actor, I have to bring in loads more than what I did. I know I can bring it, and I am confident that I will bring it in my future projects. But I'm happy with what it was."
Controversy
Khan's message to Iqbal revealed online
The controversy started when Iqbal shared the screenshot of the message Khan had sent him.
The message read: "Tamur almost like Taimur .. you got my brother's name. Guess what you don't got? His face. Since you can't keep your words to yourself, don't bother, they're irrelevant just like you."
"Ugly goddamn piece of s**t I feel bad for you and your family."
Up next, Khan has two major projects—Sarzameen, his big-screen debut, and Diler, an action drama opposite Sreeleela.