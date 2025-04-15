What's the story

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan hit the headlines recently for his debut film Nadaaniyan, which was released on Netflix in March.

The film got mixed to negative reviews, with several critics questioning Khan's performance.

Notably, a Pakistani critic, Tamur Iqbal, mocked Khan's acting skills and took a dig at his "nose job."

Now, the actor has admitted to sending Iqbal a threatening message in response.