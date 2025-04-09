What's the story

The hearing of Kannada actor Ranya Rao's bail plea has been adjourned by the Karnataka High Court till April 17.

The court directed the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to file its objections on Wednesday.

Rao, along with Tarun Raju and Sahil Jain, are accused in a ₹12.56 crore gold smuggling case. Their judicial custody had been extended till April 21 earlier.