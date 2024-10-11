Summarize Simplifying... In short Saurabh Chandrakar, the mastermind behind the Mahadev betting app, has been arrested in Dubai and is expected to be extradited to India soon.

The app, linked to high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats, allegedly facilitated illegal betting and money laundering, with profits estimated at around ₹6,000 crore.

Chandrakar, who reportedly spent ₹200 crore on his wedding, is also suspected to have ties with the Mumbai underworld syndicate, D Company.

Chandrakar was arrested following an Interpol Red Corner notice

Mahadev betting app mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar arrested in Dubai

By Akash Pandey 02:02 pm Oct 11, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Saurabh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the Mahadev betting app scam, has been arrested in Dubai, following an Interpol Red Corner notice issued by India's Enforcement Directorate (ED). The illegal betting and gambling racket is said to have cheated people of more than ₹5,000 crore. The ED is likely to soon send a formal extradition request for Chandrakar's return to India.

Arrest details

Chandrakar's arrest and potential extradition

The ED learned about Chandrakar's arrest on Thursday and has since informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the development. Earlier, Chandrakar and another app promoter, Ravi Uppal, were put under house arrest in Dubai after the ED sought a Red Notice against them. Chandrakar is likely to be extradited or deported to India in the next few days.

Investigation findings

Investigation reveals high-profile involvement

The ED's probe into the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) gaming and betting app has unearthed the involvement of several top-ranking politicians and bureaucrats of Chhattisgarh. The MOB app is reportedly an umbrella syndicate that offers online platforms for illegal betting websites to register new users, create user IDs, and launder money through a web of benami bank accounts.

Charges filed

ED's charges and ongoing investigation

Till now, the ED has arrested 11 people in this case and filed two charge sheets, including one against the two promoters. The agency believes the total proceeds of this crime are around ₹6,000 crore. The ED's charge sheet also claims that Chandrakar spent around ₹200 crore in cash for his wedding in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, in February 2023.

Operational details

Mahadev app's operations and alleged money laundering

Reportedly, the Mahadev app worked through a network of panel operators across India, allegedly laundering money from illegal betting activities. Chandrakar is also suspected to have links with the D Company - a term coined by Indian media for a Mumbai underworld crime syndicate led by Dawood Ibrahim. The ED's investigation has found that the Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in UAE and works by franchising "Panel/Branches" to known associates on 70-30% profit ratio.