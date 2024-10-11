Mahadev betting app mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar arrested in Dubai
Saurabh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the Mahadev betting app scam, has been arrested in Dubai, following an Interpol Red Corner notice issued by India's Enforcement Directorate (ED). The illegal betting and gambling racket is said to have cheated people of more than ₹5,000 crore. The ED is likely to soon send a formal extradition request for Chandrakar's return to India.
Chandrakar's arrest and potential extradition
The ED learned about Chandrakar's arrest on Thursday and has since informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the development. Earlier, Chandrakar and another app promoter, Ravi Uppal, were put under house arrest in Dubai after the ED sought a Red Notice against them. Chandrakar is likely to be extradited or deported to India in the next few days.
Investigation reveals high-profile involvement
The ED's probe into the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) gaming and betting app has unearthed the involvement of several top-ranking politicians and bureaucrats of Chhattisgarh. The MOB app is reportedly an umbrella syndicate that offers online platforms for illegal betting websites to register new users, create user IDs, and launder money through a web of benami bank accounts.
ED's charges and ongoing investigation
Till now, the ED has arrested 11 people in this case and filed two charge sheets, including one against the two promoters. The agency believes the total proceeds of this crime are around ₹6,000 crore. The ED's charge sheet also claims that Chandrakar spent around ₹200 crore in cash for his wedding in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, in February 2023.
Mahadev app's operations and alleged money laundering
Reportedly, the Mahadev app worked through a network of panel operators across India, allegedly laundering money from illegal betting activities. Chandrakar is also suspected to have links with the D Company - a term coined by Indian media for a Mumbai underworld crime syndicate led by Dawood Ibrahim. The ED's investigation has found that the Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in UAE and works by franchising "Panel/Branches" to known associates on 70-30% profit ratio.