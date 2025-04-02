What's the story

In a surprising turn of events, a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's critically acclaimed film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood is reportedly in the works.

The news, originally reported by The Playlist, has been corroborated by Variety.

The project will be directed by David Fincher, who has a first-look deal with Netflix.

Brad Pitt, who won his first acting Academy Award for the original, will reprise his role as Cliff Booth.