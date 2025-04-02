Brad Pitt returns for 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' sequel
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's critically acclaimed film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood is reportedly in the works.
The news, originally reported by The Playlist, has been corroborated by Variety.
The project will be directed by David Fincher, who has a first-look deal with Netflix.
Brad Pitt, who won his first acting Academy Award for the original, will reprise his role as Cliff Booth.
Script details
Pitt shared Tarantino's script with Fincher for possible sequel
Pitt shared a Tarantino script with Fincher, possibly setting up a Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood sequel.
Since Fincher has an exclusive deal with Netflix, the film, if made, will be produced and released by the streaming giant.
Meanwhile, Tarantino had also written The Movie Critic, which was supposed to be his 10th and final film, starring Pitt. However, he later scrapped that project and is now focused on other creative ventures.
Copyright details
Tarantino's ownership of 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood'
Tarantino had struck a deal with Sony Pictures, the original distributor of Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, that would return him ownership of the film's underlying copyright after a number of years.
This unique arrangement has now paved the way for the sequel to be set up under Fincher's first-look deal at Netflix.
While it's less likely for Leonardo DiCaprio or Margot Robbie to reprise their roles for the sequel, Pitt's return as Booth is a confirmed highlight.
Past collaborations
Pitt and Fincher's successful collaborations
The forthcoming project will bring Pitt back together with Fincher, who have worked together on some of their most celebrated films, including Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
While Tarantino is best known as a writer-director, he has also written screenplays for other filmmakers such as Tony Scott's True Romance and Robert Rodriguez's From Dusk Till Dawn.
On the other hand, Fincher has directed two films at Netflix: The Killer and Mank.