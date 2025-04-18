What's the story

In a recent incident, fast-food chain Wendy's sparked controversy by mocking pop star Katy Perry, shortly after her historic suborbital space flight with Blue Origin.

The social media team at Wendy's took a shot at Perry's 11-minute journey to the stars, commenting, "Can we send her back[?]" under a tweet from Pop Crave celebrating Perry's return.

The post quickly went viral, leading to backlash against the brand.